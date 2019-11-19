Carrickfergus RAFA Wings Appeal exceeds £30k for sixth time

The RAF Association’s Carrickfergus Branch has broken the £30,000 Wings Appeal target for the sixth time.

And members of the branch, which covers from Whitehead through to Greenisland, Newtownabbey and Glengormley, have thanked the public for their support.

Noel Williams, branch chairman and Wings Appeal organiser, said: “I never cease to be amazed by the generosity of the people of Carrickfergus and Newtownabbey as they again ensure that our welfare work is incredibly well supported in the area. Yet again we, or should I say they, have broken the £30,000 ceiling during our 10-week campaign as we manned our stalls in various locations. People just seem to want to interact with our older veterans and recognise the service they have given to their country, and are supportive of them.”

Maureen Irwin, branch president, said: “We continue to play a vital role in providing welfare support and relief for our veterans who served in the RAF, and their families. I must also thank those who are not ex-service but just want to help by offering their assistance freely to manage our stalls, sometimes for a few hours, to raise funds throughout 2019.”

Steve Hoy, branch secretary, commented: “I commend the business outlets that supported us so wonderfully this year, together with the splendid generosity of the residents from Whitehead right through to Glengormley. Likewise, the schools and churches (including the Black Santa) who gave of their facilities so selflessly and generously to assist our welfare work. Thank you to the many who supported ‘The Few’ – as our Battle of Britain heroes were known.”