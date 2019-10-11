Carrickfergus to host YMCA’s 175th anniversary roadshow

Carrickfergus is to host the Heritage Exhibition and Roadshow as part of the 175th anniversary of YMCA.

The National Lottery-funded project will travel to 11 locations across the UK and Ireland and was launched from the Houses of Parliament in June.

Carrickfergus YMCA, which has been serving young people since 1873, is the only stop in Northern Ireland.

Co-produced and delivered by young people working jointly with 10 YMCAs and partner, Birmingham University, the project has unearthed new materials relating to YMCA as well as developed skills and enhanced the wellbeing of those involved.

Karen Graham, General Secretary of Carrickfergus YMCA, said: “Over the past 175 years, YMCA has impacted upon the lives of millions of people across the UK and Ireland. Our Anniversary Roadshow will be the first time we have brought together our rich heritage and history in one place for the public to see.

“Showcasing stories such as our support during the First and Second World Wars, the invention of basketball and volleyball, and our work with the United Nations alongside brand new tales from local YMCAs will bring this exhibition, and the history of YMCA, to life in an exciting way.”

The roadshow will engage up to 6,500 people nationally and will be in Carrickfergus October 21-24.

Cllr Cheryl Johnston, said: “Supporting young people is at the core of what YMCA believes and through this roadshow forty young people have been trained in multiple aspects of the project including oral history training, facilitating local heritage sessions, and undertaking local research.

“The young people involved have researched and compiled heritage material including interviewing prominent individuals who have made significant contributions to YMCA in the past, which have been included in the exhibition.”

YMCA provides youth, family and health services within Carrickfergus and partners with several key organisations to create development opportunities for young people and vulnerable families.

To visit the exhibition contact ian.mckenzie@carrickymca.org or T: 028 9335 5890.