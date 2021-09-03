Carrickfergus to mark Battle of Britain with Spitfire flypast this weekend

Spitfire AB910, piloted by Sqn Ldr Mark Sugden,is due over the town at 12.30pm. The flypast will take place after Carrickfergus RAFA branch’s annual Battle of Britain Service at Joymount Presbyterian Church.

The plane is expected to be most visible over the Carrickfergus Castle, Joymount and Shaftesbury Park area of the town.

The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial stages of the Second World War.

A Spitfire fly-past will take place over Carrickfergus this Sunday (September 5).

Last year’s Wings Appeal - marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain - saw the branch, which covers Whitehead through Carrickfergus and Greenisland to Newtownabbey and Glengormley, raise £20,000.

