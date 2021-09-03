Carrickfergus to mark Battle of Britain with Spitfire flypast this weekend
Carrickfergus residents are urged to look to the sky this Sunday (September 5) to catch sight of the RAF Battle of Britain Flight.
Spitfire AB910, piloted by Sqn Ldr Mark Sugden,is due over the town at 12.30pm. The flypast will take place after Carrickfergus RAFA branch’s annual Battle of Britain Service at Joymount Presbyterian Church.
The plane is expected to be most visible over the Carrickfergus Castle, Joymount and Shaftesbury Park area of the town.
The Battle of Britain was one of the most crucial stages of the Second World War.
Last year’s Wings Appeal - marking the 80th anniversary of the Battle of Britain - saw the branch, which covers Whitehead through Carrickfergus and Greenisland to Newtownabbey and Glengormley, raise £20,000.
Click here to read: East Antrim public responds with £20k during Covid-hit Wings Appeal collection
--
Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.