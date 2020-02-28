Cause of Ballyclare fire being investigated

An investigation has been launched following a fire at industrial units in Ballyclare this morning.

Firefighters were tasked to the incident in the Green Road area of the town at 7.24am.

At the height of the incident six fire appliances from Ballyclare, Antrim, Glengormley, Lisburn, Larne, and Springfield Fire Stations were in attendance, as well as two aerial appliances and the Specialist Rescue Team.

Commenting on the operation, a Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) spokesperson said: “NIFRS attended a fire at an industrial premises on Green Road, Ballyclare this morning. The fire was well developed when firefighters arrived.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used jets and cold cutting equipment to extinguish the fire. There were no casualties.

“The incident was under control by 12.12pm and the cause of the fire is under investigation.”

Meanwhile, SDLP Antrim and Newtownabbey Group Leader, Cllr Noreen McClelland has expressed her sympathies after the fire destroyed two businesses.

Cllr McClelland said: “The loss of local businesses Princess Parties NI and Borderline Combat to a fire is devastating news for the community of Ballyclare. I send my most sincere sympathies to all the staff of these businesses.

“I thank our emergency services for their diligence in ensuring nobody was hurt in this fire and I encourage anyone with any information to contact the PSNI.”