Cause of Newtownabbey fire ‘under investigation’

Firefighters were tasked to a blaze at a flat in Whiteabbey last night.

The incident in the Glenville Park area was reported to the emergency services shortly before 11pm on Wednesday.

NIFRS.

Two fire appliances from Glengormley Fire Station and two from Whitla Fire Station attended the scene.

Detailing the incident, a spokesperson for the Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service (NIFRS) said: “Firefighters were called to a fire in a flat in Glenville Park last night.

“Firefighters wore breathing apparatus and used three jets to extinguish the fire.

“There were no casualties. The fire was under control by 12.31am on Thursday, February 27 and the cause is under investigation.”