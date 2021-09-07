CCTV cameras to be replaced in Glengormley

A council officer’s report has stated that eight of 11 will be replaced in the town centre area, starting at Ballyclare Road.

The upgrade will include Glengormley War Memorial where there has been three vandalism attacks during which poppy wreaths were destroyed prompting an appeal for working CCTV.

Last week, newly-installed bike stands were damaged at the Lilian Bland Community Park in Glengormley causing £450 worth of damage.

Three outstanding cameras are to be replaced by the end of the year, the report stated.

CCTV systems at council property and town centres in the borough are currently under review.

However, the replacement of the council’s entire CCTV is not expected to be completed for at least six years, the report said.

In addition, the local authority will be responsible for monitoring town centre cameras and facilities at Mossley Mill. The council also operates all-round vision cameras in its vehicles and body-worn cameras.

The report to councillors noted what it described as “minor faults” with CCTV in Glengormley but an inspection of CCTV cameras in Antrim and Newtownabbey revealed that two in town centres and three at council properties were not working.

The findings were highlighted in a routine planned maintenance presented to elected representatives last December.

An audit of all CCTV provision in the borough was carried out in 2017/18 and was due to have been reviewed at the start of the year to assess the cost of upgrading the system. There are 415 cameras installed across the borough with 11 “public facing” in the Glengormley and Abbey Centre areas of Newtownabbey.

The audit found CCTV in the “wider Glengormley area” to be “very poor”.

The PSNI, property owners and maintenance contractor have highlighted a number of issues with the local authority’s CCTV provision, councillors have also been told. Concerns included “poor quality” images and “poor or no images at night time”.

The report also noted frequent breakdowns with replacements parts said to be “obsolete” and equipment “becoming impossible to maintain”.

Meanwhile, Antrim and Newtownabbey businesses will be able to apply for a CCTV grant for their premises following an increase in anti-socal behaviour in town centres and commercial areas.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Mayor Councillor Billy Webb said: “The council works closely with businesses across the borough and some have highlighted their concerns about localised crime and anti-social behaviour.

“We want to do what we can to support local businesses and economy, making our borough as safe a place as possible for our residents and visitors as well as giving our business owners peace of mind that their premises are protected. Businesses have had a tough time over the past 18 months and by making the borough a safer place, we hope this will aid them in the recovery stages following the pandemic.”

