Charity benefits thanks to emotional fundraising event

A special fundraising evening in memory of a Newtownabbey woman has raised an amazing £2,700 for the Friends of the Cancer Centre.

Grace Geddis (nee Hillis), originally from Twinburn in Monkstown, sadly passed away from cancer earlier this year.

Some of Grace’s friends and family organised the event - ‘Grace’s Gift’ - at the Nortel Social Club on May 10.

Fiona Adair - one of the organisers of the event - said she had been overwhelmed by the support.

“I really can’t thank everyone enough. So many people helped us in so many ways- selling tickets, donating ballot prizes, printing tickets, creating fabulous photo boards of Grace, her partner and friends, organising the quiz and providing the musical entertainment.

“Special thanks also to the staff and management of the Nortel Club for allowing us the use of their premises and for all their assistance.

“The love and affection for Grace was palpable. Although it was very emotional at times, we feel that the evening was a fitting farewell from friends and family and from those who cared for her so much,” she said.

In a separate fundraising event, Grace’s sister Kimberley Hillis, bravely abseiled down the City Hospital Tower Block, also in aid of the charity, and raised another fantastic amount.

The Friends of the Cancer Centre has been helping cancer patients across

Northern Ireland for over 30 years.

Based in the Cancer Centre at Belfast City Hospital, the charity funds life-saving and life-changing projects that make a real and lasting difference to the lives of thousands of local people affected by cancer.