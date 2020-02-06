Charity quiz night raises £500 for Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigade

A recent quiz night in Carnmoney Parish Hall organised by members of the Church Lads’ and Church Girls’ Brigade raised £500 for brigade funds.

The event, which was held on Friday, January 31, saw questions on movies, sport, music, recent news, endangered animals, people in the Bible and a picture round.

Following the successful event on the Church Road, a brigade spokesperson explained: “Some of the scoring was very creditable and the team ‘Win or Booze’ won with 70 marks out of a possible 80.

“The children’s quiz was won by the team ‘LJG’ with a score of 41 out of 50.

“Extra tables had to be set up as 15 adult teams and six children teams arrived for the challenge. There were lots of great prizes to be won and the brigade leaders are very thankful for the generosity of local businesses.

“Many of the brigade parents donated prizes too and this is very much appreciated by the leaders.”

For more information about the brigade, check out the Carnmoney Parish Church Facebook page.