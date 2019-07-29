Charity to donate school uniforms in Ballyclare

Blythswood Ireland Ballyclare have partnered with Ballyclare High School and Ballyclare Secondary School to obtain pre-loved school uniforms which they intend to give away.

A spokesperson for the charity said: “This is the first year we have attempted to do this and the responses have been encouraging.

“We currently have over 300 items of clothing including blazers, trousers, skirts, ties and PE. Our mission is to help provide christian care for body and soul at home and abroad. As such, we are delighted to be part of this community project that recycles clothing.

“The Ballyclare foodbank are also partnering in this project to highlight the availability of these uniforms.

“We intend to make the pre-loved uniforms available free of charge from Saturday, August 3 onward in our shop at 93 Templepatrick Road, Ballyclare.”

Further details can be obtained by contacting the shop on 028 9334 9859 or check the Blythswood Facebook page.