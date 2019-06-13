Children to Lapland Trust appeals for daredevil volunteers

Over 50 people so far have committed to abseiling down the side of Belfast’s Europa Hotel to send deserving children to Lapland in December.

And with a target of 100 participants, the NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust (NICLT) would love to hear from others interested in descending the landmark building on Sunday, June 23.

The charity founded by Larne man Jack Rodgers MBE, who died in March following a short illness, aims to fulfil the dreams of terminally ill and life limited young people by taking them to see Santa at his home in Lapland. Funds raised from the abseil will go directly towards the trip on December 17, 2019.

Fiona Williamson, NICLT co-ordinator, says: “We are asking each abseiler to raise a minimum of £100 through sponsorship and we will cover all of the necessary insurance. On the day of the abseil all abseilers will meet in the lobby of the Europa Hotel. It will take approximately two hours from the point of registering until you finish the abseil.

“Comfortable clothing is advisable, as are flat shoes or training shoes. To book your place all you need to do is send a confirmation email to fionanilaplandtrust@yahoo.co.uk and include your name, address, and contact number. We will send you the necessary sponsor forms, NICLT brochures and DVDs to help with your fundraising efforts.

“Alternatively, if you can’t take part in the abseil but you’d still like to make a donation towards the December 2019 Lapland trip you can do so through via our website www.niclt.org or our NICLT Just Giving page. All donations are so very appreciated.”

Over 50 individuals and local companies such as Ballyclare-headquartered Hagan Homes, Carrick’s Courtyard shopping complex and Wineflair have already signed up for the challenge.

Jim Burke, director of sales and acquisitions at Hagan Homes, said: “We have worked closely with NI Children to Lapland and Days to Remember Trust for many years. What they offer terminally ill or life limited children and their families is absolutely priceless - creating magical memories by helping them to travel on a trip of a lifetime to Lapland.

“It is undoubtedly one of the most rewarding and deserving charities we have ever been involved with.”

In Northern Ireland, at any given time, there are over 1500 children suffering from a terminal illness or life limiting illness.

The Lapland Trust does not receive any government or national funding, it is totally reliant on donations.