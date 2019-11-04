Christmas switch on events to be staged across Newtownabbey

The switch on events will be held in Glengormley, Ballyclare, Rathcoole and Mossley over the coming weeks.

The Glengormley switch on event will take place in Lillian Bland Community Park on Saturday, November 16 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.

In Ballyclare, the switch on will be held outside Ballyclare Town Hall on Saturday, November 23 from 4.30pm until 6.30pm.

The Rathcoole event will take place at the Dunanney Centre on Thursday, November 28 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

The switch on in Mossley will be held at Mossley Pavilion on Thursday, December 5 from 6.30pm until 8.30pm.

These free family fun events will feature craft workshops, face painting, balloon modelling, street entertainers, carnival games and Mr Hullabaloo Pantomime performances.

A spokesperson for Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council said: “The exhilarating Trial Star Motorcycle trials will be showing off their amazing stunts before the borough is officially lit up for Christmas.

“As well as local music acts entertaining you on stage, the amazingly talented Peter Corry will be performing a range of music classics from shows such as The Greatest Showman, ABBA and Toy Story.

“Make sure the kids enter the drawing competition and they could be joining the Mayor to switch on the Christmas tree lights.

“A spectacular fireworks display will round off a great festive evening.”