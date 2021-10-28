Colleagues conduct gruelling cycle in memory of Ballynure woman

Anastasia Cathcart, who was originally from Rivne, Ukraine, but lived in Ballynure, worked for Webex by Cisco at the Titanic Quarter.

One of Anastasia’s colleagues, Katie Sneddon said: “Anastasia was a dear friend and colleague. She excitedly went on maternity leave in December 2018 to have her first child and had a healthy baby boy named Mark. During her last month of maternity leave and just before Mark’s first birthday, Anastasia was diagnosed with breast cancer and began chemotherapy.

“As the pandemic hit us all in March 2020, and with many countries going into lockdown, Anastasia continued her treatment however, in May 2020, the news we were all dreading came through. At just 31, Anastasia passed away, leaving behind her husband David and 18-month-old son Mark.

Anastasia’s husband David and her colleagues from Webex are pictured at the company offices at Titanic Quarter.

“We had the pleasure to know Anastasia for only five short years, but as a team, we shared many fond memories together, from travelling around the world for business events, sharing pregnancy experiences and countless work social activities.

“Anastasia was ambitious, funny, loyal, and full of life. Her passing has left a huge void not only in our Belfast office where she was based, but also with her colleagues across the globe.”

Anastasia’s colleagues decided that they wanted to raise funds for Macmillan Cancer Support; the charity that had supported Anastasia and her husband David throughout her illness. Mental Health charity Mind was the second charity that the fundraising challenge was raising money for.

The Cycle4Life was created and on August 21, three of Anastasia’s colleagues from England; Jed Pel, Ben Bunn and Ian Chard, cycled from Crawley, to Cisco’s office in Belfast where they met Anastasia’s husband David along with several other participants and then cycled to the Giant’s Causeway.

The cycle itself was completed physically by 14 cyclists and virtually by over 70 cyclists from all over the world.

Katie added: “Our ride had two goals; to champion physical exercise for our health and wellbeing while also raising money for two important charities. We have raised an amazing £19,925 and I would like to thank everyone for their support.”

Anastasia’s husband David explained: “When I first heard about the Cycle4Life event and why it was being held I was deeply moved and humbled.

“I knew that Anastasia had meant so much to many people and to hear of an event which had been organised in her memory meant so much and made me so proud.

“Obviously, I wish the event had been held under better circumstances, however, to have the opportunity to be involved in an event which would raise awareness to this horrible disease, was something that I could not turn down.

“Since the passing of by beloved wife and mother to our son Mark, Macmillan Cancer Support have been a fantastic support. Just having someone to talk to and listen was a huge support. Therefore, it was a privilege to be able to take part in such an event which would help to further their fantastic work.”

Joanne Young, Senior Relationship Fundraising Manager for Macmillan Northern Ireland added: “This is an amazing show of being one team, with colleagues from different countries all taking part in memory of Anastasia.

“It just shows the camaraderie within the company and how important Anastasia was to everyone in Webex by Cisco. one in two of us will be diagnosed with cancer and there are currently 84,000 people here in Northern Ireland who are living with cancer.

“In Macmillan, we do whatever it takes for people who are living with cancer and Webex by Cisco are carrying this mantle forward by raising much needed funds for people in Northern Ireland.

“On behalf of Macmillan I would like to thank all the team for their hard work and dedication to the challenge.”

