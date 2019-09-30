Community Advice in running for prestigious award

Community Advice Antrim and Newtownabbey, formerly Citizens Advice, has been named as a global leader in how they support their people to do their best work.

The organisation has been short listed in the Investors in People Awards 2019 Employer of the Year Gold category and is the only organisation from Northern Ireland to feature in this prestigious award category.

Community Advice Antrim and Newtownabbey Area Manager, Lorraine Adamson, said: “We have a history of putting people first, both in terms of those who use our service and those who deliver it. We have a team who has thrived through changes of the past three years; including a merger, implementation of welfare reform and restructuring of the advice sector in NI. Throughout this change we have championed our clients’ causes, supporting them as far as the UK Supreme Court.

“Our people are the heartbeat of our organisation, involved at all levels. Our success is a direct result of their passion and determination. Short listing for this award is a true team effort, an achievement celebrated by us all.”