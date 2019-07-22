Community fun for everyone in Greenisland

Churches in Greenisland have teamed up to offer a packed programme of activities for Community Week.

This year’s events run from Monday, July 29 until Friday, August 2 and, the organisers note, involve the young, the elderly and everyone in between.

There are lunches, youth clubs, and lots of other activities to include fundraising in the form of a charity car wash with all proceeds being donated to residents’ comfort funds in nursing homes in the area.

The car wash will be held at Knockagh Rise Nursing Home at 236 Upper Road, Greenisland, on Thursday, August 1, between 2.00pm and 6.00pm and the volunteers will be asking for a donation to be made for every car washed.

The event is being supported by Mulhollands of Carrickfergus and Larne, who will be overseeing all car washing on the day along with volunteers from the local churches and also donating cleaning products for the cars.

Michaela Chambers, Activity co-ordinator at Knockagh Rise, said: “We are really grateful to be part of Greenisland Community Week.

“The Knockagh Rise team and residents are really looking forward to welcoming lots of visitors to this event and will be serving refreshments of tea/coffee/cold drinks and home made scones on our patio whilst cars are being washed.”

Community Week, July 29 - August 2, 10am - 12.30pm: Mango Tots and Mango Cafe (Baptist); Holiday Club ‘The Greatest Show’, P1- P3 (Methodist), P4 - Y8 (Church of Ireland). July 29 and 30 and August 1, 7.30pm: Soul Cafe Nights (Baptist). August 2, 6.00pm: Family celebration (Baptist), short service followed by barbecue and carnival.