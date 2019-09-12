Community rescue volunteers to train at Cave Hill

Members of the Community Rescue Service Belfast District have urged residents not to be alarmed if they see them at the Cave Hill this evening.

Volunteers from the rescue service will be conducting a training operation in the region between 6.30pm and 8.30pm tonight (Thursday).

A spokesperson for the service said: “Please do not be alarmed if you see our folks in and around this area as this is for the purposes of a training exercise.

“We are the only accredited lowland rescue, search and rescue organisation in Northern Ireland and hold full membership of the Association of Lowland Search and Rescue (ALSAR).

“We provide all aspects of search and rescue falling under the remit of lowland rescue including ground, inland water, bike, boat and more.

“The Community Rescue Service - helping keep our communities safe!”