Competitors sought for annual May Fair races

With the popular May Fair 10k and 5k races, hosted by County Antrim Harriers, being run on May 25 it’s time to lace up your trainers!

The races, held in conjunction with the Ballyclare May Fair, start and finish at The Cloughan, home of Ballyclare Rugby Club.

Both races will be chip timed, and this year the 5k is part of the Baker McKenzie Super Fives Series. Racers can expect enthusiastic support along the courses from family, friends and the local community; water stops; a finisher medal; a technical race-tee (for the first 600 entrants); generous cash prizes for main race categories; plenty of delicious post-race refreshments; and much more!

Colin Gilmore, Race Director, said: “The club is excited for this year's events. The races have grown year on year, attracting entrants from across the province. The races are suitable for all, from serious club runners to enthusiastic couch 2 5k graduates and everyone in between.

"This year we have introduced a 10k Team Challenge, which is perfect for gym, PTA, sports club or business friends to run together. The community support for the runners is second to none, and we are delighted that the race allows us to give back to the community via donations to local charities.

"We will be revealing this year's finishers medals and race t-shirts very soon via our race Facebook page (@CAHMayFairRaces) which is a great way to keep up-to-date with all that is going on.

“The club are pleased to announce RB Automotive as this year's main race sponsor, and delighted that the business will also be providing the lead and tail race cars. Without sponsorship we would be unable to host the race, and are thankful to the many other local businesses that have come on board. So get the date in your diary, get entered, get training, and enjoy a great morning out!"

Richard Boyd, Owner of RB Automotive, added: “We are delighted to be involved as the main sponsor of the May Fair races, as they are suitable for all levels of runner.”

Entry can be made via www.countyantrimharriers.co.uk.