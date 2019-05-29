Comrades mark centenary with commemorative kit

Ballyclare Comrades have wound the clock back to mark their 100th year by releasing a nostalgic kit.

The Dixon Park side, founded in 1919 by soldiers returning from World War One, will play in a traditional red and white striped shirt in the upcoming season.

Players visited landmarks around the town.

The one-off kit celebrates the club’s centenary, going back to the first kit from 100 years ago.

Players were pictured in the new kit at local landmarks around Ballyclare for the official launch.

The locations included Dixon Park, Ballyclare Town Hall, Ballyclare War Memorial Park because of club’s connection with the First World War and up at the town’s green as Lieutenant Kirkpatrick would have helped fund team at the start,

The red and white striped design was brought back for a couple of seasons in the 1970s after Southampton won the FA Cup in 1976.

Commenting on the kit, which is now available to order, a club spokesperson said: “We wish to thank our kit sponsors Reid Black Solicitors, Powerair and Ian Fleck Graphics.

”The new kits can be ordered from the club shop at Dixon Park or online at http://ballyclarecomrades.com/shop

“Adult shirts are priced at £45 and junior shirts are £35. Full kits for adults are £65 and £55 for juniors.”