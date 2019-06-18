Concert to support mental health charity

St Brigid’s Church in Glengormley will host a fundraising event this weekend in aid of local mental health charity Cause.

The event at the Ballyclare Road venue will take place on Saturday, June 22.

The concert will be followed by a delicious supper prepared by award-winning chef Paul Glass and his culinary team.

Cavehill Community Choir (CCC) is delighted to be able to promote the life enhancing effects of singing in a community and to support local charities at regular intervals. This concert in aid of Cause is just such an occasion.

The charity works exclusively to support families and friends affected by someone’s severe and enduring mental illness inclusive of psychosis, schizophrenia, bi-polar disorder, personality disorder and severe depression.

As a peer led charity, all frontline staff and many others within the organisation are and have cared for someone with a serious mental illness.

Run by carers for carers, they have been through the challenging journey themselves and know first-hand the support that is needed.

There are still a few seats left for this wonderful evening. Admission is free, however guests will be asked to make a voluntary contribution on the night.

Singing begins at 7.30pm and supper at 9pm.

Tickets are available from Cause on 028 90 650 650 or email info@cause.org.uk

For further information regarding this event, call Alan McDowell on 0754 537

3413 or email alanmcdowell1962@gmail.com