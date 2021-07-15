Coronavirus: Ballyclare pubs closed for deep cleans

The Five Corners Guest Inn on the outskirts of the town has been closed as a “precautionary measure” after an employee was identified as a close contact of someone who has received a positive diagnosis.

Posting on social media today (Thursday), a spokesperson for the Rashee Road venue said: “We are absolutely gutted to have to say that one of our hardworking members of staff has been identified as a close contact with someone who has tested positive for Covid-19.

“As a purely precautionary measure, we feel it is in the best interest for our staff and customers to take the steps to close the restaurant, bar and coffee shop (Thursday, July 15) for a deep clean and to give ourselves time to get tested.

Five Corners. (Pic Google).

“We hope you all understand this has not been an easy decision for us, but all that matters is the safety of our staff and customers, and we do not feel it would be fair to carry on as normal today.”

Meanwhile, Ballyclare Linfield Supporters’ Club’s facility on Abercorn Drive has also been closed to facilitate a deep clean after a patron, who was in the bar on July 12, tested positive for Coronavirus

Commenting on the closure, a club spokesperson said: “It has come to our attention that a person has tested positive for Covid-19 on July 14. He was in our club on July 12. He tested negative on that day. We can assure you that the club has been deep cleaned and will be reopened again on Friday, July 16 at 7pm.”

----

Click here to read Newtownabbey AIB branch set to close

--

A message from the Editor: