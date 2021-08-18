Coronavirus: Services ‘suspended’ at Newtownabbey church after positive cases identified

Taking to social media this afternoon (Wednesday), a spokesperson for the Carnmoney Road church said: “Unfortunately a couple of our leaders from Ignite for the Summer have tested positive for Covid.

“As a result we have made the decision to suspend Ignite for the Summer and all church services until Sunday, August 29.

“All Covid procedures and guidelines were followed and along with the Public Health Agency, those who are deemed to be close contacts have been informed.”

Glengormley Baptist Church. (Pic Google).

