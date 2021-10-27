Council investigating after body recovered from Templepatrick lake

Paradise Walk, Templepatrick. (Pic Google).

Police said a report was received, expressing concern for the man’s safety in Templepatrick at around 2.05pm.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Police received a report shortly before 2.05pm, for the concern for safety of a man in a lake in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick.

“Police and other emergency services responded. Sadly, a man’s body was later recovered from the water.

“The local council have been made aware.”

Confirming the council is investigating the incident, a spokesperson for the local authority said: “The council has been made aware of an incident in the Paradise Walk area of Templepatrick.

“The incident is currently being investigated by the council. As this is a live investigation, no further comment can be made at this time.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with this gentleman’s family at this very sad time.”

Elected representatives have expressed sadness following the incident.

Commenting on social media, Airport UUP Alderman Paul Michael BEM said: “Tragic news from Templepatrick of a life lost. My thoughts and prayers to the family circle.”

Ballyclare UUP Councillor Vera McWilliam stated: “Very sad news. Deepest sympathy to the family concerned.”

Glengormley SDLP Councillor Noreen McClelland said: “So very sad, my condolences to the family.”

