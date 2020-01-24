Council unveils new walking path plans for Threemilewater

Walkers will soon be able to enjoy a brand new route at Threemilewater Park.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth, was joined by DEA representatives recently as he unveiled the latest improvement to the popular site, the Woodland Path.

The bespoke route will complement the existing walkway and with work due to commence on the path next month, walkers will be able to explore further into the woodland on the south side of the park when it is completed this summer.

Speaking about the new plans, Ald Smyth said: “This is another fantastic investment by council into our hugely popular outdoor spaces.

“We take great pride in the wealth of facilities, amenities and activities we offer and this new path will add to that already impressive range of walks and sights our parks and gardens have to offer.”