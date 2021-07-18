Gary and Danielle McCracken with their children Freya,(aged eight),Oliver )aged four), and Ameila (aged two) with grandparents Tim and Suzanne Minnis with their dog Ollie, celebrate the start of Dalfest. Picture: Paul Faith
Dalfest: 25 pictures from a sun-soaked festival weekend in Glenarm

The sun beamed down on the Antrim coast for two days of festival fun at Dalfest in the grounds of Glenarm Castle.

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 18th July 2021, 6:10 pm

With a mix of music and entertainment for all age groups, Dalfest attracted visitors from near and far.

And there’s no doubt the fine weather really proved to be the icing on the cake for everyone who attended.

Soak up some of the festival atmosphere with our picture gallery from the event and see if you spot anyone you know.

1.

Soaking up the sun at Dalfest. Picture: Paul Faith.

2.

People enjoy the sunshine at Dalfest at Glenarm Castle. Picture: Paul Faith

3.

Getting into the atmosphere of the festival at Glenarm Castle. Picture: Paul Faith

4.

Rebecca Deans ,and Shauna McVeigh both aged 20, from Coleraine, celebrate the start of Dalfest at Glenarm Castle. Picture: Paul Faith

