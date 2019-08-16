Dean nominated for national accolade

A Newtownabbey teenager has been nominated for the ‘Sibling of the Year’ award at the 2019 Sense Awards.

Dean Newbronner (14) has been shortlisted for the national charity award in recognition of the support and care he provides for his two brothers Rhys (17) and Carter (8) who are also deaf, but have additional needs.

Dean who is deaf and has a mild learning disability, currently attends the ‘Sense Touching Lives, Transforming Families’ programme, which supports families with vision impairment and/or hearing loss with additional or complex needs.

The programme connects families with their communities through parent groups, family fun days, sibling workshops and through assisting parents with hospital and community appointments.

Dean attends all family fun and sibling events as part of the programme and makes sure everyone who attends feels at ease and is extremely welcome. He goes above and beyond to join in with every service the project has to offer and his kindness and welcoming smile to all siblings, children and family members is appreciated and valued by all who attend.

Liz Gorman, Sense family support worker, said: “Dean has many amazing qualities. He is thoughtful, caring, kind and he has an extremely outgoing and very loving nature. Dean is profoundly deaf and provides a high level of care to his brothers who have additional needs.”

Commenting on his nomination, Dean said: “I am so happy to be nominated the best sibling because I love and I am very proud of my brothers. I want all my friends to have fun and be happy all together. I am looking forward to travelling on the plane and then clapping for all the winners at the ceremony.”

The annual Sense Awards will take place on September 19 at TouchBase Pears in Birmingham. The awards recognise the outstanding achievements of people with complex disabilities, as well as the staff, carers, family members, volunteers and fundraisers that support them.