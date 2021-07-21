‘Deep sorrow’ as Glenarm Castle announces the death of Alexander, Earl of Antrim
The Glenarm community is mourning the loss of the Earl of Antrim, whose death was announced earlier today (Wednesday).
A statement issued from Glenarm Castle said: “ It is with deep sorrow that we announce the death of Alexander, Earl of Antrim, who died peacefully this morning following a short illness.
“Lord Antrim had an illustrious career as Keeper of Conservation for the Tate Gallery in London and for many years was the proud custodian of Glenarm Castle.
“His loss will be mourned by all of his family, including his many grandchildren, as well as all the great friends he has here in Glenarm.”
Details for the earl’s funeral will be announced in due course, the statement added.
