Diamond wedding celebrations for Carnmoney couple

Tom and Glenda McClintock celebrated their 60th Anniversary with family and friends on June 13 with a party in Corr’s Corner Hotel and a card from the Queen adding an extra sparkle to the event.

Tom (86), a draughtsman from north Belfast and Glenda (83), a telephone operator from east Belfast, met through their love of dancing in the ballrooms of Belfast in the mid 1950s.

Tom and Glenda pictured with their children, Michael, Jackie and Neale.

They married in St Patricks Church on the Newtownards Road on June 13 1959 and lived in Dundonald.

The couple have three children, six grandchilden and seven great grandchildren.

Tom went on to train at Stranmillis to become a teacher and began his teaching career at Dunlambert Boys’ Secondary School.

In 1965 the family moved to Ballyclare where Tom took up a post at Ballyclare High School.

In the early 1970s they owned ‘The Coffee Pot’ a café on Main Street Ballyclare, which Glenda ran and they quickly became well known members of the local business community.

The family then moved to Carnmoney and Tom took early retirement from teaching. He and Glenda left their grown up family behind to go overseas to Lesthoto in Africa where Tom took on the exciting challenge of building a new technical college in the country’s capital of Maseru.

After five years, during which time they travelled extensively around Africa, Glenda and Tom moved back to Carnmoney.

They continued to travel the world, and still do, but their greatest pleasure now is spending time with their ever growing family.