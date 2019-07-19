Diversions in place during Ballyclare parade

Police are advising motorists to follow diversions during a band parade in Ballyclare tonight.

The annual parade, organised by Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band, will help to mark the band’s fifteenth anniversary.

The parade is set to start at 8pm on the Mill Road before proceeding up Main Street, along the bottom of The Square, Doagh Road, North End, Rashee Road, Margaret Avenue, Ballyeaston Road, Asda Roundabout, Main Street and terminating on Abercorn Drive at the Blues Club.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Expect some diversions. Parking at Six Mile Leisure Centre is recommended.

“Residents of Margaret Avenue, if possible, could vehicles be parked in your driveways as the avenue is quite narrow.”