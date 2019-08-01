Doagh woman in the frame for top specs award

Michelle Muise, an IT customer relationship manager is a regional finalist in this year’s Specsavers’ Spectacle Wearer of the Year in the 45-59 age category.

Michelle who lives in Doagh, now goes forward to the next stage of the competition and could win the chance to be part of the glitzy Spectacle Wearer of the Year awards night in London during October and the top prize of £10,000.

As a regional finalist, Michelle was presented with a bottle of champagne, a certificate and a £150 glasses voucher at her local Specsavers store in the Abbey Centre.

The campaign which was launched earlier this year by Strictly Come Dancing and the Greatest Dancer star Oti Mabuse, also raises cash for children’s anti-bullying charity Kidscape.

For every entry accepted Specsavers have donated £1 and over half a million pounds has been generated for the charity in the past 10 years.

Michelle started wearing glasses when she was 13 and says they are now very much part of her life and look.

She said: “As a young schoolgirl I couldn’t see the board properly or fully recognise friends in the street so when I got my first pair of specs it was amazing to see the world so clearly.

“We’re a family of glasses wearers, myself, my husband David and daughter Rhiannon and we all love gorgeous glasses. They are very much part of who I am and I use glasses like fashion accessories, which I also love!

“I also wear contact lenses and use prescription sunglasses and I simply couldn’t manage life without specs. I recently celebrated a milestone birthday and my daughter Rhianna encouraged me to enter Spectacle Wearer of the Year.

“I’m totally thrilled to be a regional finalist – it’s a real confidence boost and I’m delighted with my prizes.”

Congratulating Michelle, Abbey Centre Specsavers store manager Darryl Marshall said: “Michelle and her family are super ambassadors for specs wearers locally and we’re delighted she has reached this stage of the competition.

“Michelle looks stunning in her various different glasses and we all wish her the very best of luck for the next round of judging.”

There are eight categories including a social media winner voted for by the public. All category winners who reach the grand final will win a VIP make-over, with one overall winner taking home the ultimate accolade in specs wearing.