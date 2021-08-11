East Antrim band Cavalier Attitude to release new single

Cavalier Attitude, made up of friends Daniel Graham (27), Thomas Duff-McKenzie (22) and Chris Jones (25), will be releasing their new single ‘Oh Wow’ on Friday (August 13).

The three-piece, founded in 2020, features Jordanstown man Daniel on lead vocals and bass guitar, Thomas from Carrickfergus on drums and Greenisland resident Chris on guitar.

Speaking to the Times, Daniel, who works as a Special Needs Assistant at Belfast Royal Academy (BRA), said: “We’ve known each other in the local music scene for a good while. I was studying at university in Liverpool and we’d released a song to test the water after working together in 2019, but now that I’m home again we’ve decided to form the band.

Thomas, Daniel and Chris formed Cavalier Attitude in 2020.

“We’ve been inspired by groups such as the Ramones, Dead Boys, Story So Far and the Foo Fighters.

“With the Covid-19 pandemic, we haven’t been able to play any live gigs and it’s been all online, but we’re looking forward to performing in the future.

“I wrote the lyrics a couple of years ago. When lockdown ended last Autumn we started working on the song and finished in November. Then lockdown restrictions came in again and it wasn’t until May before we were able to get to the studio to record the song at Halfbap Studios in Belfast with Graham Davidson.

“We’re just looking forward to getting it out there. It was only after we’d agreed to release it this week that we realised it was Friday the 13th, but we thought, ‘let’s just get it out there!”

The song will be available to download from platforms including Spotify and Amazon Music.

For more details about Cavalier Attitude and their new single, check out their Facebook page.

