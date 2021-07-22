East Antrim chess players enjoy return to board

Ethan Cole (8) picked up a grading prize at the event on July 18.

The tournament featured three sections and 32 players competing to take away the trophies.

In the Senior Section Mandar Tahmankar took first place with seven wins out of seven, with Gareth Annesley and Nick Pilkiewicz finishing in second and third.

Ethan Cole and Sanket Sawant.

The under 1400 grading prizes went to newcomer Sanket Sawant and Ethan Cole.

In the Intermediate Section, GFC Chess’s Matthew Moreland came first with an undefeated seven wins out of seven games. In second place was Strand Chess Club’s Blake Harris. Peter Murphy from GFC Chess came in third and best newcomer went to Rueben McBurney (Bangor).

The most competitive section was the Junior Section with 10 players fighting it out over nine games. The winner was Max Hudson with seven points out of nine, Leon Gourley (second) and Jake Duddy (third). The best newcomer was Alfie Moffett.

A spokesperson for the club said: “Thanks to the players, parents and grandparents for bringing the children. Also, thans to FIDE Arbiter Adrian Dornford-Smith for providing expert advice and direction throughout.

Ross Harris and Des Moreland.

GFC Chess will meet on July 23 from 7pm to 8.30pm for learners and from 8.30pm until late for those of all ages and abilities who want to come and play and learn.

Following a two-week break, GFC meetings will resume on August 13. Check out the club’s social media channels for updates.

Adam McKay and Alannah Cole.

Milo Hudson and Matthew Moreland.