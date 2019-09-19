East Antrim cyclists raise over £11k in London to Paris challenge

A team of six cyclists from Larne and Islandmagee has successfully completed the London to Paris cycle challenge 2019 with Global Adventure Challenges.

Jordan Bonar, Roy McMullan, Paul Topping, Kenneth McAllister, Cheryl Shaw and Chris Gardiner covered a total distance of 311 miles in four days for a number of good causes.

Jordan Bonar, Roy McMullan, Paul Topping, Kenneth McAllister, Cheryl Shaw and Chris Gardiner in Paris at the end of their challenge.

They stated: “We are raising money for three charities which are all close to our hearts and want to say a massive thank you to everyone who has helped and supported us on our journey.”

So far they have raised over £11,000. They chose to support Cystic Fibrosis Trust because Kenneth and his wife Louise continually raise money for the charity after their daughter Ava was diagnosed with Cystic Fibrosis when she was just three weeks old.

Angel Wishes NI was selected in memory of Erin Bonar, who passed away suddenly in 2015 and became an Organ Donor Angel at just five years old. Erin’s uncle Jordan was one of the cyclists. Air Ambulance NI, which has helped numerous people in the province over the last two years, is also receiving their support.

They also thanked:“Everyone who has donated money and all the businesses that donated gifts for raffle prizes, supported our golf day at Cairndhu Golf Club, the shops that had donation buckets displayed on their counters, Rent a Merc for donating the use of a van to transport the bikes to and from London, Alan Glass and Stephen McGarel who drove the van delivering and collecting the bikes safely, Pro Net for donating team jerseys, Castello Italia who sponsored a pound per mile as well as supporting other events throughout the year, and all the businesses who sponsored the team.

“It is all very much appreciated and without all of you we would not have been able to complete this challenge and raise money for these three amazing charities.”