East Antrim gems showcased by Discover NI ahead of ISPS HANDA World Invitational

The ISPS HANDA World Invitational, which will be held July 28 to August 1, sees men and women compete for the same level of prize money.

Attracting a field of 288 players, 144 men and 144 women, this will be the first time an event of this format is tri-sanctioned by the European Tour, LPGA Tour and Ladies European Tour in the northern hemisphere.

Hosted by Modest! Golf Management, players will compete at Galgorm and Massereene Golf Club.

International golf on its way to Co Antrim.

To coincide with the event with global reach, Discover Northern Ireland has put together a round-up of some experiences on offer for the entire family to enjoy:

“A castle by the lough. Carrickfergus Castle, while not exactly new – it is 800 years old – does have a new roof. This imposing Norman castle on the northern side of Belfast Lough has had a busy past, being besieged in turn by the Scots, Irish, English and French.

“Walk The Gobbins: Hard hats and walking boots are required if you’re to tackle The Gobbins. It’s a meticulously constructed network of undersea tunnels, bridges and walkways that hugs – or perhaps clings to – the dramatic cliff face. And after a guided two and half hour walking tour, you’ll have earned a sit-down.

“Wandering with the water(falls): Glenariff Forest Park covers over 1,000 hectares with planted woodland, lakes, outdoor recreation spaces and conservation areas. A waterfall walk through the woodlands of Glenariff Forest Park is an unimaginably beautiful start to the day, with options for a gentle stroll or something more challenging.

The cliff walk at The Gobbins.

“Glenarm Castle & Garden: Immerse yourself in the history of Glenarm Castle and its renowned walled garden as you enjoy a guided tour. Nestled in the natural beauty of the Glens of Antrim you’ll find the ancestral home of the McDonnell family, Earls of Antrim, and one of Northern Ireland’s most historic family houses.

“Coast to coastal towns: This part of the coast is dotted with pretty towns and villages, and stunning places to stay.”

Tickets for the ISPS HANDA World Invitational are currently on sale starting from £5 for juniors and £15 for adults, https://www.worldinvitational.golf/

--

Carrickfergus Castle has a busy past.

Click here to read: ‘21 Artists for 21st Century’ honour for Larne’s Daisie Conway and Rhys Devlin

--