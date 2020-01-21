East Antrim schools raise thousands for Action MS

East Antrim pupils were among hundreds of schoolchildren recognised by Action MS following their success on the Walk for MS schools programme.

Over 230 top fundraisers from 59 schools across the province joined Action MS at the Crowne Plaza Hotel, Shaw’s Bridge, Belfast for the thank you luncheon on January 15.

Silverstream Primary School, Greenisland raised 1,615.24. Pictured are John Daly, Ann Walker, Libby Weir, Allie McKinney and Ms Claire Cranston (teacher).

Among those attending were pupils from Silverstream Primary School in Greenisland and Ballyclare Secondary School.

Silverstream raised a total of £1,615.24 while Eastern Area runner up Ballyclare Secondary's total was £5,584.06.

Their efforts boosted the grand total for 2019, which saw a staggering £186,702.81 raised to support the work of Action MS.

Patron John Daly hosted this year’s awards. “I was very impressed with the effort made by those young people who put their best foot forward and went that extra mile to help others," he said. "Together they have raised a fantastic amount of money which will be used to support the invaluable work of Action MS.”

Action MS Chief Executive, Ann Walker added: “It is of great value to all at Action MS that schools across the province support our work and walk for multiple sclerosis year on year. Through their involvement young people are growing up with an awareness of multiple sclerosis and their positive contribution to the work of Action MS.”