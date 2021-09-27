Ed Sheeran joins music legends paying tribute to agent Steve Strange

Music agent Steve Strange. Ash Twitter

Ed Sheeran, Coldplay, Ash and Snow Patrol have all expressed their sadness at news of the death of the major figure in the UK music business.

Mr Strange was the co-founder of X-Ray Touring and has worked with an array of top talent during a long career.

In a post on Instagram, Ed Sheeran said it was a “very sad day, and a huge loss”.

On Twitter, Coldplay said the band spent a “bittersweet hour” with the popular agent last week.

“Despite his illness he was still taking calls and watching ticket counts.”

“Despite his illness he was still taking calls and watching ticket counts,” the band said.

Snow Patrol said the band’s agent had “believed in us before almost anyone else in the music industry”.

Also on Twitter, the members of Ash said: “Our hearts are broken. Goodnight Mr Steve Strange. Agent extraodinaire. The heart of a lion. Straight outta Carrick, he changed this business forever.

“Our force. Our constant source. Our Shining Light. Miss you like crazy Strangey.”