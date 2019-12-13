Enchanted Winter Garden to host dedicated evening for children with specific needs

The Power NI Enchanted Winter Garden, will host a special ‘Evening of Inclusive Enchantment’ for children and adults with specific needs.

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council, sponsored by Castle Mall Shopping Centre, will host the evening of Inclusive Enchantment at Antrim Castle Gardens on Wednesday, December 18 (4pm – 9pm) for adults and children with specific needs, including those who are sensitive to noise, lights and crowds.

Attractions and rides will be slowed down, music levels lowered, and strobe lighting and other strong lighting will not be used on the evening.

The Power NI Enchanted Winter Garden sees Antrim’s award-winning gardens transformed into a magical illuminated outdoor experience for all the family, capturing the joy and wonder of traditional festive celebrations.

It will feature an array of dazzling attractions including the brightly lit 35-metre-high Ferris Wheel, the handsome Victorian helter skelter, the traditional fairground carousel and the breath-taking wave swinger.

Visitors can follow the dazzling light installation of the tree-lined winter wonderland walk, where they will meet hidden creatures, street artist performers, fire jugglers, fairies and a magical reindeer.

Children will also get the chance to visit Santa’s workshop as they ride the Enchanted Express Mini Train through the grounds and catch a glimpse of Father Christmas and his busy elves preparing for the festive season.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Ald John Smyth said: “We are delighted to once again host the hugely successful ‘Evening of Inclusive Enchantment’ at the Power NI Enchanted Winter Garden for children and adults with specific needs.

“Delivered in partnership with Castle Mall Shopping Centre this inclusive event offers those who are sensitive to noise, light and large crowds the opportunity to come along and enjoy this magical experience without the usual hustle and bustle.”

Pamela Minford, Centre Manager at Castle Mall added: “We are delighted to be sponsoring an evening of Inclusive Enchantment at the Power NI Enchanted Winter Gardens, one of Northern Ireland’s most spectacular Christmas events.

“Castle Mall is a shopping centre based in the heart of Antrim town, established for over 30 years with many well-known retailers. The shopping centre will turn off their music on Wednesday, December 18 to allow adults and children with specific needs who are visiting the Gardens, the chance to visit the shopping centre. We hope that everyone will pop in and say hello.”

Tickets for the ‘Evening of Inclusive Enchantment’ are available at www.enchantedwintergarden.com or in person at Clotworthy House/The Old Courthouse or by telephone 028 9448 1338.

Tickets are priced at £4 for an adult, £2 for a child (under twos go free) and £10 for a family ticket, with tokens purchased separately for rides and attractions.

Free car parking available at Central Car Park at Castle Mall and other town centre car parks.

The Power NI Enchanted Winter Garden is running from Friday, December 6 through to Sunday, December 22.