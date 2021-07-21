Engineers working to fix Ballyclare power cut
Over 1,400 residents are without electricity in the Ballyclare area due to a power cut.
Approximately 1,415 customers are currently without power due to the outage which started at 3.05pm today (Wednesday).
A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks spokesperson said: “Our repair team has arrived and is assessing the problem. The fault is due to equipment failure.”
The estimated restoration time is 6.30pm on July 21.
