Engineers working to fix Ballyclare power cut

Over 1,400 residents are without electricity in the Ballyclare area due to a power cut.

By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 21st July 2021, 4:33 pm

Approximately 1,415 customers are currently without power due to the outage which started at 3.05pm today (Wednesday).

A Northern Ireland Electricity Networks spokesperson said: “Our repair team has arrived and is assessing the problem. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

The estimated restoration time is 6.30pm on July 21.

Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.
Northern Ireland Electricity Networks.

--

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We’re more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by Coronavirus impacts our advertisers. Please consider purchasing a copy of the paper. You can also support trusted, fact-checked journalism by taking out a digital subscription of the News Letter.

EngineersBallyclareCoronavirus