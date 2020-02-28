Ex-Carrick Rangers and Derry City full-back Stanley Dundas was a ‘great player’

The funeral took place yesterday (Thursday) of former Carrick Rangers and Derry City footballer Stanley Dundas.

Mourners at his funeral service in Newtownabbey Methodist Mission heard that as well as being a “great player” - who once attracted the attention of English club Nottingham Forest - he was a “much-loved” family man.

Husband of the late Robina and father of Heather and Ian, Stanley died peacefully in hospital on Monday.

Mary Henderson, Pastoral Assistant at the Rathcoole church, Co Antrim, told those gathered: “Stanley grew up in Whiteabbey Village with his mother, father and younger brother Thomas. He met his Bennie at Knockagh Orange Hall at a dance. They were married in July 1962.

“They had two children Heather and Ian. Stanley was a keen footballer. He played for Carrick Rangers, Derry City and signed for Glentoran. However he went only once to the Oval and never went back (think Stanley felt that they should have taken him to training room and not just pointed to where it was).

“He had folk coming from Nottingham forest to watch him play. When people told him he was a great player he always said that it was his brother Thomas that was much better than him.

“He worked for many years in Michelin – his last job was for the school examination board and loved to tell us the number of schools he had to visit all over the province.”

The service, which was led by Rev Billy Davison, also heard Stanley was regular churchgoer who “was much loved and respected by our members”.

Miss Henderson added: “He was a lovely Christian gentleman – who loved: his family, friends, football and fellowship. Above all his faith meant so much to him as he himself said ‘I love the Lord’.

“He was dearly loved and cared for by his daughter Heather and son Ian. He adored his grandchildren and great-grand daughter who will miss him the most.”

In a statement, Carrick Rangers FC said they were saddened to learn of the death of their former player.

The Irish Premier League club said: “Stanley joined the ‘Gers in his early twenties from Glentoran and spent four seasons at Taylor’s Avenue during the club’s formative years.

“A right-back, Dundas went on to become a mainstay in the team and played in the Steel and Sons Cup final of 1955 where Rangers lost the Christmas Day fixture to Brantwood 2-0.”

However, the statement continued, happier times were to follow and Stanley was in the starting XI when Carrick played their first game in the old B Division.

“Everyone at the club would like to offer our sincere condolences to the Dundas family circle. Our thoughts are with you all at this difficult time.”

Following the service, interment took place afterwards to Ballyclare Cemetery.