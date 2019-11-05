Fallen to be remembered during RBL services

Residents from across Antrim and Newtownabbey are set to remember the fallen from the World Wars at events across the borough on November 10.

The Remembrance Sunday commemorations have been organised by the Royal British Legion.

The Ballyclare Remembrance parade will commence at 10.15am on Avondale Drive.

In Randalstown, a Remembrance Service will be held in First Randalstown Church at 10.30am.

Antrim Protestant Hall will hold the Antrim Remembrance Service at 1.30pm.

At 2.40pm the Whiteabbey Remembrance Service will be held in the Presbyterian Church. The Crumlin Remembrance Service will commence at 2.45pm in the Presbyterian Church.

The Antrim Remembrance parade will start at the Antrim Forum at 3pm.