Families tell of residents' shock over Ravenhill closure

The news that Ravenhill Private Nursing Home in Greenisland is to close has left its elderly residents in ‘shock’, relatives have said.

Employees and families of loved ones living at the Shore Road facility were told of the decision in separate meetings last Thursday.

One of the residents, 89-year-old Elsie Frizzell, lost both her husband Desmond and daughter Sharon in the Shankill bombing.

Alan McBride, who was married to Sharon, described the news as a “real shock” for those living at the home.

“Elsie has been at Ravenhill for 18 months; I would have a lot of praise for the staff in terms of the care they have given her,” he added.

“She has dementia, so familiar places and people are very important to her.

“Elsie has already been through so much; this has just caused more trauma and turmoil for her.

“People who have lived all their years deserve to spend their final days with dignity. Now we don’t know where she will end up; it’s not a foregone conclusion that there will be other beds available.”

Carrickfergus man Sam McCleary, whose mother Martha (75) moved to Ravenhill three years ago, said the decision had put the family under a “great deal of pressure”.

He added: “The news came as a bolt from the blue; it’s been very stressful. My mother is completely bedridden and she has to use a wheelchair; that make it much more difficult to get out and about to try and find another place for her.

“I feel awful for my mum as she was very settled there: she liked the food, she liked the carers. It takes a while to build up those sorts of relationships and trust. She has been left really upset by it all.

“The [Northern] Trust has provided a list of what else is available but the last thing we’d want is to move her and six months later, end up in the same situation with a home about to close.

“I just feel there has been no sensitivity in how it has been handled.”

