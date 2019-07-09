Family concerned about missing man

Police in the Antrim and Newtownabbey district are trying to locate Mark Guy.

Mark is believed to have been in the Parkgate area on Thursday, July 4 in the company of another man called Paul, who is a wheelchair user.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Mark may be trying to contact family in the Ballyduff area, but thus far none have been in contact with him and they are concerned about his well being.

“Should you have any information about Mark or his associate, Paul, please contact 101, quoting incident number CC2019070801717.”