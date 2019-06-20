Family fun day at Kilbride Church

Kilbride Parish Church – St Bride’s – will be holding its ‘Grand Summer Fete and Hog Roast’ this weekend.

The event on Saturday, June 22 will run between 10am and 4pm in the church grounds on the Kilbride Road.

Entrance is free and the emphasis is on something for everyone, including a few quirky old-fashioned activities.

These include ‘welly wanging’ or you can try throwing a horseshoe. You can even attempt to roll a bike rim with a ‘cleek’ or see how good you are and attempt to ‘beat the buzz’ with the Giant Buzz Wire game.

Maybe you could even drop a 20p piece into a tank of water aiming for a note and if you can land it on the Queen’s face, the note is yours!

Well-known local dog trainer Louise Scott will be giving a demonstration, showing you how to do it with the dogs and putting them through their paces.

Kilbride’s Scouts will be showing you how to build a bridge and similar outdoor activities.

There is also a bouncy castle for the younger children and face painting.

There are plenty of stalls including a well-stocked plant stall, a cake stall, the Belfast Candle Company stall, and a handbag stall.

When you get hungry you can opt for a hog burger from the ‘Hog Roast’ van, or grab a hot dog, or sit down for tea or coffee and buns, or cool down with an ice-cream from the van.

There’s something for everyone so do come along. Parking just across the road is well signed.