Financial backing for Newtownabbey athletes

Sports clubs, elite athletes, sports officials and governing bodies of sport are all invited to apply.

The programme aims to assist in the promotion and development of sport within the borough. Financial assistance can be received for training and competition costs, running of local sporting events, coach education and facility improvement if the set criteria is met.

Individual athletes can claim up to £1,500 and clubs can claim up to £20,000 depending on the requirements of the applicant.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb with Deputy Director of Parks and Leisure Matt McDowell.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “As a council we are proud to continually invest in our leisure and sporting sector and I am delighted that the Leisure Grant Scheme has significantly benefited numerous elite athletes and sports clubs since it began in 2015.”

To apply for a leisure grant, visit antrimandnewtownabbey.gov.uk/grants

