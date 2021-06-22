Flag raised in Newtownabbey to show support for armed forces

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Cllr Billy Webb raised the Armed Forces Day Flag on June 21, which will fly at Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill for one week, leading up to national Armed Forces Day on June 26.

The Mayor said; “Our council has a strong association with the armed forces and it was a huge privilege to raise the flag on behalf of the citizens of the borough.

“By supporting the ‘Fly the Flag’ campaign, we are demonstrating our appreciation of the courage and bravery borne by our forces, from currently serving troops to service families, veterans and cadets.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb and Deputy Lieutenant of Co Antrim, Danny Kinahan raise the Armed Forces Flag at Mossley Mill. They are joined by Commander J Patterson (Royal Navy), Lieutenant Colonel K Thomas (Army) and Squadron Leader M Mayo (RAF).

“This flag is our acknowledgement of the vital work these men and women do in ensuring our safety and protecting us from harm at home and abroad.

“So I encourage you to take time this week and remember all those who have given their lives for this country, thank those who serve today and inspire those in training for service in the future.”

The Mayor invited Deputy Lieutenant of Co Antrim and Veterans’ Commissioner for Northern Ireland, Danny Kinahan to join him in raising the Armed Forces Flag, which was followed by a two-minute silence.

----

Click here to read Over 100 new homes proposed for Mallusk and Doagh

--

A message from the Editor: