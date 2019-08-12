Flute bands show support for mental health charity

A fundraising football event is set to be staged in Rathcoole this month to raise donations for a local suicide prevention charity.

The tournament on Saturday, August 24 has been organised by members of the Cloughfern Young Conquerors following a number of recent suicides within the Ulster band scene.

Money raised through the event will be presented to PIPS based on the Antrim Road in north Belfast.

Praising the band for their efforts, Macedon DUP representative, Ald Thomas Hogg said: “The organising band wanted to do something positive to address this problem and also reflect the fact that suicide affects all sections within our society. They hope that this will be an annual event.”

Other bands taking to the Diamond Pitches on the day include Gertrude Star FB, Constable Anderson FB and The Pride of Lagan Valley FB.

An online fundraising page has also been set up to raise money for the charitable organisation.

If you would like to make a donation, go to www.justgiving.com/fundraising/cloughfernyoungconquerorscharityfootballtournamnet