Footbridge to be constructed at Sixmile
Ballynure Angling Club has received permission to install a small footbridge between Antrim and Newtownabbey Council owned land below Riverdale Park, Ballyclare and private land across a small watercourse
The club has the fishing rights to the Sixmile Water from the Bessie Gras Bridge at Doagh to the river source and, with that, the right of access.
The club also has a 10-year lease on the council-owned sections of the river through Ballyclare town.
The bridge will allow anglers to have access, but restrict livestock use. The club has confirmed that it will have full financial responsibility for the installation, maintenance and public liability insurance associated with this footbridge.
