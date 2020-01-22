Former Abbots Cross pupil releases new children's book

A former pupil of Abbots Cross Primary School has released a new children's book.

Jim Morrison launched 'The Journey to Mystery Mountain' at the Doagh Road school on Tuesday (January 21).

Pupils, parents and staff listened as Jim read an extract from the tale, which is aimed at children aged seven and up and their parents.

Blending nursery rhyme, cartoon visuals and narrative, the tale follows the adventures of a creature and a unicorn on a journey of self-discovery, as they try and stop The Gloom from taking over Yonder.

"We had a chance to ask Jim questions and find out how you go about writing a book. Jim thanked our pupils for all their ideas and encouragement," the school said.

The book is available from www.welcometoyonder.co