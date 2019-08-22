Former Northern Ireland players to support cystic fibrosis charity

An Irish Football Association charity team will dust off their boots for a worthy cause in Ballyclare this weekend.

The charity team, featuring goalkeeper Alan Blayney, will take on a cystic fibrosis select XI at Foundary Lane at 3pm on Sunday, August 25.

The teams will be going head to head for the Riley Wallace Cup.

Following the game, a charity night will take place in the Sportsmans Inn on Ballyclare’s Main Street.

The evening, which will feature a barbecue, camel racing, an auction, a ballot and a disco, will run from 6pm until midnight.

The fundraising day has been organised by the Newtownabbey Northern Ireland Supporters’ Club with all money raised going to the Cystic Fibrosis Trust.