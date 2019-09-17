Former student halls to be converted into new homes

Over 50 new residential properties are set to be created at the former Ulster University student apartments in the Glenville Road area of Whiteabbey.

The new homes will be a mix of social and private rental accommodation.

In March of this year, Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council approved an application by Clanmil Developments Limited for the retention, refurbishment, internal re-configuration and amendments to external elevations at the site.

This included the construction of new communal entrances at existing Blocks 1 to 6 to provide 48 apartments comprising 18 general needs apartments, 18 CAT1 elderly apartments, six private apartments and six young persons’ apartments. Associated amenity space and landscaping, alterations to car parking arrangements and ancillary site works were also given the go-ahead.

A spokesperson for the local authority said: “Council is currently considering an amended planning application for the site by Clanmill Developments Limited. This is seeking approval for changes to Block 3 to provide nine two-bed apartments.”

A spokesperson for Clanmil Housing Group confirmed the work is set to be completed by Spring 2021, adding: “We are currently seeking an amendment to the planning approval for this scheme to change the configuration of the apartments in one of the blocks and we do not envisage any delay to completion because of this.

“The allocation of the 36 social homes will be carried out in accordance with the common selection scheme. The remaining 18 apartments will be available for private rental.”