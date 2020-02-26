Frampton announced as Hospice ambassador

Carl Frampton has been announced as an official Northern Ireland Hospice ambassador, at the launch of the charity’s ‘Business of Caring’ campaign.

During the event, which took place on February 24 at the Hospice’s adult facility on Somerton Road in Belfast, the former two-weight world champion encouraged existing and potential corporate partners to continue their support of Northern Ireland Hospice and Children’s Hospice.

The ‘Breakfast with Carl Frampton’ event is part of the Hospice’s ‘Business of Caring’ campaign. The campaign aims to change the way corporate organisations engage with and support the charity through a recurring, annual donation.

Sharing stories about his own career, leadership style and personal connection with the Hospice, during an ‘in conversation’ event with former sports broadcaster Adrian Logan, Carl said: “By supporting the Northern Ireland Hospice these businesses are making a real difference to those living with life-limiting conditions in Northern Ireland.

“I am extremely proud to become an ambassador for Northern Ireland Hospice. I look forward to continuing to work alongside Hospice and its corporate partners and would like to encourage everyone in the business community to lend their support whether that be a small business or a large corporate.

“I’ve visited Hospice many times meeting both patients and staff and I know that our support is vital to the organisation and Hospice is vital in our local community. I’m looking forward to getting involved to raise awareness and much-needed funds for this fantastic cause.”

The Northern Ireland Hospice provides palliative care and support to adults and children with a wide range of life-limiting conditions including neurological disorders, genetic disorders and cancer type diagnosis.

Heather Weir, Chief Executive of the Northern Ireland Hospice, said: “We are very thankful that Carl has chosen to become an ambassador for Northern Ireland Hospice and have no doubt his support will have a significant impact on the lives of those receiving Hospice care, who he has kindly taken the time to visit in the past.

“Each year, it costs £15.5 million to provide person-centred, specialist palliative care, with only a small amount received through government funding. Donations from members of the public along with the support of our corporate partners and ambassadors is what allows us to continue delivering expert palliative care.

“The ‘Business of Caring’ campaign offers our corporate partners many benefits, including invitations to networking events like today, where they join a group of like-minded people who are unified in their support of Northern Ireland Hospice and their local community.

“As a highly valued community organisation, caring for children and families right across Northern Ireland we are so grateful for the support we do receive, and we look forward to having Carl on board to help us raise more funds.”

Northern Ireland Hospice Ambassadors also include Leicester City Manager Brendan Rodgers, Def Leppard guitarist Vivian Campbell, golf prodigy Tom McKibbin, TV presenter Eamonn Holmes and Northern Ireland star Simone Magill.

For more information about the services provided by the Northern Ireland Hospice and how you can support the organisation, visit www.nihospice.org/