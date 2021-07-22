Funeral details announced for Andrew Nesbitt

Andrew Nesbitt.

Andrew Nesbitt, who was from the Carrickfergus area, passed away following the single-vehicle collision on the Shore Road, Newtownabbey, on Monday, July 19.

Mr Nesbitt was the loving and devoted son of David and the late Norma, loving brother of David, Derek, Lynn and the late Roy and father to loving sons Mark and Craig.

A funeral service is due to be held at 2pm tomorrow (July 23) in S&J Irvine funeral home 31-35 Irish Quarter South, Carrickfergus, and afterwards to Victoria Cemetery.

A post on the Funeral Times site said: “Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired, to NI Air Ambulance c/o S&J Irvine. (Cheques made payable to the named charity please).”

Poignant tributes have been paid on social media to Mr Nesbitt following his passing.

Posting on the Carrick Times Facebook page, one resident said: “Thoughts and prayers are with the entire Nesbit family at this devastating time.”

Another woman said: “So sad to read this about Andy. Condolences to his family at this sad and difficult time.”

One east Antrim man posted: “Sad news. I talked to Andy a few times in Kilroot Power Station. He would not walk by you without saying hello. God only takes the best, RIP mate.”

Newtownabbey residents also expressed sadness following Mr Nesbitt’s death.

One woman said: “Very sad. My thoughts are with the family.”

Another resident posted: “Very sad. Deepest condolences to his family.”

--

A message from the Editor: